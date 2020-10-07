UNICEF Statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

GENEVA, 6 October – It is now 10 days since violence escalated dramatically in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. There are already reports of four children killed and seven injured, and without an end to the fighting, these figures will tragically increase.

The fighting is destroying homes, and damaging schools and other essential infrastructure. We urge all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure from further harm, in line with international and humanitarian law.

An immediate cessation of hostilities is in the best interest of every child.

