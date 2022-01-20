UNHCR welcomes support from the People of Japan to conflict-affected families in Armenia [EN/AM]

Yerevan, 20 January 2022

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has expressed gratitude to the People of Japan for the country’s generous contribution of USD 2 million, which made possible provision of timely and life-saving assistance to conflict affected families in Armenia – among them women, children, older persons, and people with special needs.

On 19 January 2022, UNHCR organised a ceremony in Ashtarak, Aragatsotn province, to thank the Embassy of Japan for its support and show the impact of the humanitarian assistance. The ceremony was held at the recently renovated and upgraded Ashtarak Territorial Pedagogical-Psychological Support Centre, serving as a psycho-educational support point and a collective shelter for those displaced by the conflict.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Masanori Fukushima, H.E. Ambassador of Japan to Armenia and other officials, and was combined with on-site observation of capacity building and community support activities conducted by UNHCR’s partner organization Mission Armenia NGO, conversations with the residents, and the pedagogues and psychologists of the Centre.

“On behalf of the Government of Japan, it is a great honor and pleasure for me to attend today’s closing ceremony. Since last August, I have visited several sites where UNHCR carried out crucial activities, and have seen many important outcomes” said Mr. Fukushima. “We strongly believe that people in need as well as host communities in Armenia will overcome all the challenges. I would also like to emphasize that the Government of Japan will remain together with Armenia, and will continue to support Armenia’s efforts to move forward and achieve longer-term development.”

With the contribution from Japan, UNHCR has been able to provide community support and capacity-building activities for conflict affected families, renovate and provide technical equipment and furniture to 30 educational centres/collective shelters, construct community playgrounds and sports pitches in five provinces, deliver cash assistance to help centre residents meet their basic needs, and help those living in rental apartments with rental subsidies.

In addition, the contribution from Japan supported important protection activities conducted by UNHCR in Armenia, including identification and assessments of needs, provision of legal counselling and psycho-social support, activities promoting self-reliance and livelihoods, as well as resilience projects for women and children, educational and cultural events.

“UNHCR sincerely thanks the people and the government of Japan for their committed support for the displaced families” said Anna-Carin Öst, UNHCR Representative in Armenia during the ceremony. “ The generous contribution of Japan has allowed UNHCR to reach some 32,000 people across the country by delivering timely and crucial support for families and the communities which have warmly welcomed and hosted them.”

