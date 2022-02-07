UNHCR Armenia: Participatory Assessment 2021

Target Groups

• 12-Mixed group of men and women. Newly-registered asylum seekers

• 11- Mixed group of men and women newly recognized refugees

• 11- Single parents headed households with school-age children

• 10- Mixed group of men and women adolescents, young adults/students

• 11- A separate group of women

• 11- Employers/entrepreneurs who lost their income/business due to COVID-19 state of emergency and Social-Economic hardship

Key Findings

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in September 2020 imposed challenges and socioeconomic hardship throughout the entire country including for refugees, asylum seekers as well as persons in a refugee like situation displaced from Syria;

Housing, Livelihood, and Social/Financial needs were the main priority needs for participants;

Lack of awareness about the rights of refugees among the state services providers;

The language barriers and the importance of having more info-leaflets in the languages they understand;

Very complex registration and documentation procedure;

Healthcare, education and awarenessraising issues/needs are among priority needs voiced by PoC’s;

Specific attention to recently registered asylum-seekers, including asylumseekers in detention identifying the issues faced concerning access to the asylum procedure.

The importance to have awarenessraising activities/campaigns about refugee rights among the Armenian population.