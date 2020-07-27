UNHCR Armenia Factsheet - July 2020

In response to COVID-19 outbreak, UNHCR Armenia ensured emergency humanitarian support to 507 most affected refugee households and families displaced from Syria.

Around 200 displaced persons benefitted from state-funded social and economic assistance packages aimed at mitigating the consequences of COVID-19 emergency. Advocacy efforts are ongoing.

The consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency may have profound negative effects on the extremely vulnerable displaced population facing acute protection and integration challenges in Armenia.