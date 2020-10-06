UN Secretary-General's Spokesman - on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

New York

The Secretary-General condemns the continuing escalation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, despite repeated appeals from the international community to immediately stop the fighting. He is gravely concerned by reports of the extension of hostilities, including the targeting of populated areas. He reminds all sides of their obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure under international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General once again underlines that there is no military solution to the conflict and urges the sides to immediately cease all hostilities. He appeals to all relevant regional and international actors to actively exercise their influence to achieve an urgent end to the fighting and return to negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General