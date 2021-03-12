Supporting Displaced Families in Armenia

On September 27, 2020, renewed fighting erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, displacing an estimated 90,000 people. While some families returned to their homes following a ceasefire agreement that took effect on November 10, tens of thousands remained displaced with limited resources to meet their basic needs and the onset of harsh winter weather conditions threatening to worsen their situation.

Like many who fled the conflict, Liliana*, her husband Artur*, and their two young children arrived in Armenia with few belongings. The family initially sought shelter with relatives in Ararat Province, where, with USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) funding, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and its partner Caritas Armenia (CA) were distributing urgently required relief items and warm blankets to displaced families.

However, Liliana’s family had to relocate to the capital city of Yerevan for their young daughter to receive specialized medical attention. Worried about missing their chance to receive assistance, Liliana shared her family’s situation with CA staff who offered to deliver the aid to the family’s new shelter in Yerevan. Liliana and Artur expressed their gratitude for the assistance, which helped them meet their basic needs and enabled their children to sleep safely with warm blankets in the winter weather.

Liliana said, “The way you treated us we will never forget—not ever, because you called us personally and you didn’t ignore our needs when we were in the midst of moving. You even delivered the kit to us in Yerevan in person!” CRS and CA offered at-home registration and deliveries to all families, while implementing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mitigation measures and distributing COVID-19 informational materials to aid recipients.

Throughout the two-month project, CRS and CA distributed nearly 2,100 warm blankets and more than 1,000 hygiene kits—containing hand sanitizer, soap, and other essential items—to nearly 900 displaced households in Ararat. These distributions enhance the dignity and safety of displaced families in Armenia while fulfilling USAID/BHA’s core mandate to alleviate suffering in times of crisis.

*Names have been changed to protect identities