Armenia + 1 more
Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, 15 November 2021
WASHINGTON/PARIS/MOSCOW 15 November 2021
WASHINGTON/PARIS/MOSCOW, 15 November 2021 - The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, and Brice Roquefeuil of France) released the following statement today:
The Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation immediately. The Co-Chairs also urge the sides to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and provocative actions, and implement in full the commitments they undertook under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.
The recent increase in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Co-Chairs urge the sides to build on the progress made during the joint meetings of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held under the auspices of the Co-Chairs in New York and Paris, by continuing to engage in direct dialogue aimed at contributing to security, stability, and prosperity in the region.
Contacts
United States Mission to the OSCE
Wagramerstrasse 17-19
1220 Vienna
Austria
Office: +43 1 31 339
Fax: +43 1 396 1585
OSCEVienna@state.gov
Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE
Erzherzog Karl Str. 182
1220 Vienna
Austria
Office: +43 1 280 27 62
Office: +43 1 283 69 92
Fax: +43 1 280 31 90
rfosce@yandex.ru
Permanent Representation of France to the OSCE
Schwarzenbergplatz 16
1010 Vienna
Austria
Office: +43 1 501 82 0
Office: +43 1 501 82 555
Fax: +43 1 501 82 509
secretariat-osce.vienne-dfra@diplomatie.gouv.fr