Secretary-General Welcomes Humanitarian Ceasefire Agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Urges Global Support for Parties’ Work towards Peaceful Resolutions

SG/SM/20328

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire announced yesterday in Moscow by the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia. He commends the Russian Federation for its mediation efforts.

The Secretary-General calls for the ceasefire to be respected and a swift agreement on the specific parameters of the ceasefire regime.

The Secretary-General also welcomes the commitment by Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Secretary-General appeals to the international community to support the ceasefire agreement and continue to encourage the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

