Secretary-General Concerned about Situation along Armenia-Azerbaijan Border (13 September 2022)

SG/SM/21452

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He calls on the sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats. He also urges them to fully implement previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General expresses support to all ongoing mediation efforts in the region.

