Report: Impact study of COVID-19 on older people and caregivers in the South Caucasus (November 2020)

INTRODUCTION

COVID-19 poses an increased risk of morbidity, mortality and indirect social consequences that profoundly affect older people and people with underlying health conditions. While the global response to the new virus is evolving, it is emerging that COVID-19 is much more than a health crisis. It is a human, economic and social crisis, threatening societies at their core. Evidence indicates that the impacts of the virus are being borne disproportionately by poor and older people.

Governments of all three countries, although with different degrees of success, are working hard on COVID-19 prevention and control. Coordination and partnership with non-governmental organizations (NGO) and the international community has proved to be important in ensuring that support reaches the most vulnerable, including older people.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) Societies in the South Caucasus – in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia – play an auxiliary role to the public authorities in the humanitarian "eld and actively support the Government’s efforts in both COVID-19 prevention (including risk communication) and response through country-wide actions.

As part of its core mandate, the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) is involved in providing professional care for older people at home and in a residential setting, and in providing psychosocial, food and hygiene support to those considered most vulnerable to the virus, including older people. The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRCS) provides basic social, food and hygiene support to the most affected population groups, including older people. !e Georgia Red Cross Society (GRCS) provides psychosocial support, food and hygiene aid to those in need, including older people, along with professional home care services in Tbilisi and community based social services in the regions.

The COVID-19 pandemic also aggravates the pressures faced by those providing care to older people, the majority of whom are women. In the COVID-19 emergency situation, caregivers have to maintain quality of services, along with managing their own situations and family constraints.

In this context, the three RCRC National Societies in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross (AutRC) and the Swiss Red Cross (SRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Offices in Armenia and Georgia commissioned a study of the impacts of COVID-19 on older people, and care provision in the South Caucasus region. The aim was to better understand the situation and provide recommendations for improving both the short- and longer term response and to help address the challenges of ageing and the problems faced by older people and their caregivers in the era of COVID-19.

This report is structured in the following way:

- the first chapter explains the study purpose, levels of analysis, methodology and limitations;

- the second chapter reflects on regional findings and recommendations;

- the third chapter contains summaries of study reports for Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.