Armenia
REACH Armenia: MSNA Update to Coordination Steering Group (04 December 2020)
Attachments
Key findings
While fighting has stopped the displacement situation is still very dynamic
More than 50% of displaced household reported that they do not intend to return and 20% were unable to plan what they would do in the next three months
According the latest IOM DTM data there are more than 89,000 individuals registered as spontaneous arrivals in Armenia. Their reported priority needs are shelter/housing (including NFIs), cash, clothes and medicines.
Based on analysis of household compositions there is are probably between 70,000 to 80,000 people living with spontaneous arrivals that need support as host families. Their reported priority needs are cash, shelter/housing (including NFIs), food and clothes