25 Sep 2019

Press Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, 25 September 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 25 Sep 2019 View Original

NEW YORK CITY, United States of America, 25 September 2019 – The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and jointly with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

The Co-Chairs were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk. They also met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák, and senior officials of the United Nations.

The Co-Chairs briefed the two Ministers on their activities since the joint meeting in Washington in June, including recent consultations in Paris and Geneva on the humanitarian and security dimensions of the conflict.

The Co-Chairs noted the positive effects of the sides’ efforts to minimize violence during the summer period, including the use of the existing direct communication links, and expressed deep regret over the recent fatality.

The Co-Chairs and the Ministers continued their discussion of additional measures to reduce tensions and sustain an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to substantive talks. Recalling their 9 March statement, the Co-Chairs encouraged the sides to minimize the use of rhetoric that is inflammatory or prejudges the outcome of negotiations.

The Co-Chairs intend to visit the region in the near future.

Contacts

United States Mission to the OSCE
Wagramerstrasse 17-19
1220 Vienna
Austria
Office: +43 1 31 339
Fax: +43 1 396 1585
OSCEVienna@state.gov

Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the OSCE
Erzherzog Karl Str. 182
1220 Vienna
Austria
Office: +43 1 280 27 62
Office: +43 1 283 69 92
Fax: +43 1 280 31 90
rfosce@yandex.ru

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.