OSCE PA President and Secretary General condemn clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, urge restraint

COPENHAGEN, 27 September 2020 – Following reports of armed clashes along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, OSCE Parliamentary President George Tsereteli condemned today's military actions and urged restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent further hostilities and the loss of life.

"I call on both sides to cease hostilities in the interests of civilians who live in the area and recommit to negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in pursuit of long-term resolution of the conflict," Tsereteli said. "I am deeply concerned by this most recent escalation, particularly by reports of civilian deaths and the threat that it poses to regional security. As stated today by the Co-Chairs, the sides must take all necessary measures to stabilize the situation on the ground. There is no alternative to a political solution."

OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella added that the Parliamentary Assembly will continue to offer a forum for dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian parliamentarians. "The OSCE PA is ready to host parliamentary talks between the parties if requested by both sides," Montella said. "While the Minsk Group is the OSCE platform where this dispute ultimately needs to be settled, the Assembly can complement these efforts by helping to build confidence between the sides."