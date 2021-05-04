One bite closer to improved nutrition in Armenia

YEREVAN – With funding from the British Embassy in Yerevan, and as part of the “Wholegrain Wheat Value Chain” project to boost nutrition, WFP organized interactive practical training sessions for 200 participants from 30 communities in Tavush to increase knowledge about whole grain wheat bread and bakery production.

These trainings are part of a broader partnership between WFP and the British Embassy, Yerevan, that includes investments in green technologies and food security assessment. Both are engaged in investing in food security as a vehicle to improve the nutrition and health of the population while creating new drivers of sustainable and equitable economic growth.

British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said: “The UK believes in the importance of access to nutritious food products and is committed to supporting climate-focused economic growth. I am happy to support this WFP initiative that encourages the inclusion of nutritious wholegrain products in our daily diets. The project also supports a greener economy in Armenia by promoting climate-sensitive technologies in bakeries, using renewable solar energy for cost-effective and environmentally-conscious activity.”

WFP supports local farmers to produce whole grain in Armenia and link them to market, while providing necessary knowledge and skills to bakeries to produce high quality nutritious bread. To ensure the availability of competitive and high-quality products in the market, as well as to support local bakeries to improve their bread baking skills. WFP will also include special master class trainings on healthy food and nutrition for local bakers, school culinary staff, children and their parents.

“Baked products are one of the most consumed food items in Armenia, but there is a near-total absence of wholegrain products, with white wheat foods dominating the market. With support from the British Embassy in Yerevan, WFP supports the wholegrain value chain project and welcomes the implementation of such professional training sessions that help the bakeries to expand their knowledge and practical skills,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia Jelena Milosevic.

WFP Armenia strengthens national food security by building food value chains that can improve the quantity and quality of nutritious products and promote them to the local market. The food value chain projects implemented by WFP are supporting the national food production, creating income generating job opportunities and simply contribute to economic growth of the country.

