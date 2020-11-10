With new agreement over Nagorno-Karabakh war, PA President hopes for long-lasting peace, condemns violence against parliamentarians

COPENHAGEN, 10 November 2020 – Following the signature of a trilateral statement between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation to end fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, OSCE PA President George Tsereteli (MP, Georgia) issued the following statement:

“I hope the signature of the agreement that puts a stop to the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will finally protect the lives of civilians trapped in the conflict zone. I deeply regret the many lives lost in recent weeks, and, as guns fall silent, I encourage the sides to proceed without delay with exchanges of prisoners of war, detainees, and the bodies of fallen combatants.

“The road to lasting peace is often harder than war. I therefore urge all sides to recommit themselves to peaceful negotiations, in good faith, to allow the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees, reach a long-term and comprehensive settlement of this conflict, and at long last build a future together.”

News of the agreement was followed by demonstrations in Yerevan, with protesters forcing their way into the main government building and parliament, as well as assaulting the President of the National Assembly of Armenia. In response, Tsereteli said:

“I am outraged at the violence deployed by some protesters during the events of last night and firmly condemn the attack against President Mirzoyan. No doubt, this is a painful and emotional day for the Armenian people, but I urge them to maintain confidence in their democratically-elected institutions to steer Armenia in these challenging times.”

