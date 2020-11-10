Needs Assessment support to inform the humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh

The H2H Network has activated its fund in response to a growing humanitarian emergency in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Two member agencies who specialize in assessments (Impact Initiatives/ REACH and ACAPS) will focus on collecting information on the needs of displaced people, aiming to inform and strengthen the wider humanitarian response. Projects start on 1 November and close on 31 December 2020. First assessments will be available by early December.

On 27 September 2020, heavy fighting broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in and around the contested Nagorno-Karabakh area. The situation has deteriorated over the past weeks, with shelling and rocket fire targeting densely populated cities. Detailed information on the needs of people displaced by the conflict is currently unavailable, making it hard for humanitarian decisionmakers to plan and coordinate.

Information and data management are major service categories provided by H2H Network members, and this package aims to fill information gaps. ACAPS will focus on secondary data analysis, providing a detailed update of the short note published on 11 October. Their project will support needs assessment and analysis, aiming to inform planning and resource allocation.

Impact Initiatives/ REACH will set up an assessment and analysis cell under the UN steering committee to facilitate secondary data review, consolidation of needs assessment and support to the UN resident coordinator's office. They will implementation of a rapid needs assessment in Syunik in partnership with UN and NGO partners, using a community based key informant methodology.

Together, the H2H Network-funded assessment specialists will provide critical information to humanitarian decision-makers, designed to inform planning and coordination. ### The H2H Network supports its members with a variety of services, including a fund to activate quickly in an emergency. Funded activations (or service packages) offer services to all humanitarian responders. Past service packages have been funded for Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, the Ebola epidemic in DR Congo, the security crisis in Burkina Faso, and Covid-19. The network and its fund are supported by UK aid from the UK government, and hosted by the Danish Refugee Council.