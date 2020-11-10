Nagorno Karabakh: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on the cessation of hostilities

I welcome the cessation of hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh. The Russian-brokered ceasefire that has been agreed on Monday between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help to prevent the further loss of life and is hopefully a first step towards a comprehensive settlement.

Negotiations will now need to ensure that any settlement is sustainable.

The European Union continues to support the established, OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs led, format and stands ready to contribute to these efforts and to the implementation of agreements for a peaceful and prosperous development of the entire South Caucasus region.

Peter STANO(link sends e-mail)

Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0)460 75 45 53

Adam KAZNOWSKI(link sends e-mail)

Press Officer for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0) 2 29 89359

+32 (0)460 768 088