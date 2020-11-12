Nagorno-Karabakh. The humanitarian contribution of Italian Cooperation.

Date: 11/11/2020

In response to the humanitarian emergency caused by the escalation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Italian Cooperation system, at the instigation of the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, has contributed 500,000 euros to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Thanks to the Italian contribution, the ICRC will be able to strengthen its activities in providing essential humanitarian services, such as food and shelter, to the more than 75,000 displaced persons affected by the conflict, on both sides of the line of contact, and in collaboration with both the Armenian Red Cross and the Azerbaijani Red Crescent.