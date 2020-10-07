Armenia + 1 more
Nagorno Karabakh - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 October 2020)
The violent clashes in Nagorno Karabakh have further intensified, with an increase in fighting also in adjacent territories. There is currently no peaceful solution in sight, despite calls for a ceasefire from the international community.
The conflict has resulted in hundreds of people killed and thousands wounded, including civilians. There is significant damage to civilian infrastructure and an increase in the use of heavy and explosive weaponry in populated areas. The humanitarian situation inside Nagorno Karabakh is critical and puts a great strain on the civilian population, forcing many to leave their homes.
DG ECHO has allocated EUR 500,000 in response to humanitarian needs. The assistance will be provided by the International Committe of the Red Cross (ICRC) in order to provide emergency support. Additional assistance is delivered by the Red Cross and Red Crescent, local NGOs, private initiatives and the respective governments.