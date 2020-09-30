Nagorno-Karabakh - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2020)

On 27 September, heavy military clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is the most serious escalation of the conflict in the last 25 years. Both countries have officially declared martial law and started military mobilization.

The European Union and many international actors called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and strict observance of the ceasefire.

According to partners, there are already a few dozens of military personnel killed and hundreds wounded. Both sides have reported an alleged number of killed civilians and damages to the civilian infrastructure. It appears that a few thousand people have spontaneously left Nagorno-Karabakh towards Yerevan and Azeri settlements along the contact line towards the town of Barda in Azerbaijan.