Nagorno-Karabakh - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2020)

  • On 27 September, heavy military clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. It is the most serious escalation of the conflict in the last 25 years. Both countries have officially declared martial law and started military mobilization.

  • The European Union and many international actors called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and strict observance of the ceasefire.

  • According to partners, there are already a few dozens of military personnel killed and hundreds wounded. Both sides have reported an alleged number of killed civilians and damages to the civilian infrastructure. It appears that a few thousand people have spontaneously left Nagorno-Karabakh towards Yerevan and Azeri settlements along the contact line towards the town of Barda in Azerbaijan.

  • DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with its partners present in the region.

