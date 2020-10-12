Armenia + 1 more
Nagorno Karabakh - Conflict (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- With Russia’s diplomatic support, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire for Nagorno-Karabakh to exchange prisoners and dead bodies. The ceasefire agreed on 9 October 2020, came into effect on 10 October at noon local time.
- However, on 10 October, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of carrying out new attacks, thereby violating the ceasefire agreement.
- The population of the conflict zones continues to flee to Armenia and Azerbaijan; their number remains to be confirmed as the registration process is handled differently at different locations. Basic assistance is provided, among others, by volunteers, host communities, local authorities, the Red Cross/Red Crescent and the ICRC. Humanitarian organizations starting to assess humanitarian needs. DG ECHO continues to monitor the situation closely.