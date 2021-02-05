Armenia + 1 more

Nagorno-Karabakh – Complex Emergency | Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

  • On January 22, the UN launched the 2021 Interagency Response Plan for Armenia, calling for $62.6 million to support populations affected by recent fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

  • Relief actors have identified cash, food, psychosocial support, and shelter services as priority needs among conflict-affected households in Armenia.

  • USG partners aim to support 74,000 people with emergency food assistance in Armenia and provide essential commodities and winterization support to conflict-affected populations in Armenia and Azerbaijan, among other activities.

