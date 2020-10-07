The Nagarno Karabakh Crisis: ACTED appeals for support for affected communities

Fighting began on the morning of 27th September 2020 in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus and has already caused heavy military and civilian casualties, forcing people to flee their homes.

This appeal for Euros 1.5 million aims to ensure conflict affected populations’ food, shelter, winterisation, Covid-19 infection prevention and control supplies and psychosocial support needs are met through to the end of the winter. The aid will reach over 15,000 conflict affected people in/from Nagarno Karabakh.

Situation Update:

Various sources report that so far at least 24 civilians have been killed, 121 wounded and that more than 500 private homes have been completely destroyed or seriously damaged.

The cities of Stepanarket (50,000 people) and Vardenis (12,000 people) have suffered aerial bombardment and shelling, with Stepanarket being targeted daily.

Information on population displacement is currently unclear but thousands of people are expected to have fled their homes due to ongoing clashes, with displaced people arriving in the city of Goris.

Although neighbouring communities as well as the Diaspora mobilised quickly to provide assistance, it is likely that money will run out for many of those who have left their homes. With winter approaching, many families will lack warm clothes, bedding, shoes and fuel.

Additionally, with families forced to hide in shelters or basements, or staying in collective housing individuals will be more exposed to Covid-19, which is highly prevalent in this region.

As such, local populations will face the triple threat of conflict, Covid-19 and a harsh winter, which risks turning a localized conflict into a significant humanitarian crisis.

ACTED’s Response:

To meet the needs of conflict-affected populations, ACTED will remain flexible in its response. Working directly and with local organizations the response package will include: