Mobile Health Teams Will Provide A Lifeline to Thousands of Armenia's Conflict-Displaced

Yerevan – Tens of thousands of Armenians have been displaced following the conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh last year. The majority of the displaced are women and children, many of whom have both physical and mental health care needs, while Armenia’s national healthcare system has been put under great strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has responded by, partnering with the Ministry of Health, supporting the deployment of mobile multi-disciplinary health teams wherever they are most needed. The clinic is supported by the IOM Global Rapid Response Grant.

Over the next six months, the clinic will provide primary health care services – including psychological attention – to more than 9,000 individuals, with both first aid treatment and referral to specialists if required.

The mobile clinic and its team of five already has visited 15 communities and screened 750 persons, an average of 50 per day.

“Mobile Clinics bring free, high-quality health care directly to communities where the health care facilities are overloaded,” said Nune Asatryan, Project Coordinator with IOM Armenia. “Staffed by professional health practitioners, clinics offer basic medical treatment and preventative screens and are designed to find patients who need further treatment.”

The initiative is proving to be a literal lifeline for those without direct access to the national health system.

“I did not feel well and was overjoyed to learn that doctors would be coming to the village for a free consultation,” said Manushak, who was displaced from the Hadrut region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The doctor referred me to the sonographer, and they found polyps in my bladder. After that I was referred to the Hrazdan Medical Center for further free examination. Today I was told that I am going to get surgery, free of charge.”

For more information, please contact Nune Asatryan at IOM Armenia, +37410585692, Email: nasatryan@iom.int