In the Line of Fire: Civilian Casualties from Unlawful Strikes in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Both Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces carried out disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks— prohibited under international humanitarian law—during a 44-day conflict in September to November 2020 over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding territories.1 The two sides used notoriously inaccurate and indiscriminate weapons in populated civilian areas, including internationally banned cluster munitions, unlawfully killing scores of civilians and wounding hundreds more.

The majority of casualties in the conflict were soldiers, with more than 5,000 killed in all.2 Yet at least 94 Azerbaijani civilians were killed by Armenian strikes on towns and villages in Baku-controlled territory of Azerbaijan, and some 52 Armenian civilians were killed in Azerbaijani attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.3 Armenian forces employed ballistic missiles, and unguided artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Azerbaijani forces also used unguided artillery and MLRS, as well as loitering munitions and missiles launched by drones.

Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities have denied launching indiscriminate strikes against civilian areas and using cluster munitions—despite incontrovertible evidence that they have both done so. They have also accused each other of launching strikes from civilian areas but have not provided details of specific cases.

Amnesty International carried out on-the-ground investigations in November and December 2020 in Armenia and Azerbaijan, including in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and documented strikes from both Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on civilian residential areas far from the frontlines, where often there did not seem to be any military targets. The multiplicity of such strikes on civilian areas indicates that they were not accidental and may have instead been part of a deliberate strategy aimed at pressuring and intimidating the other side. Neither government can credibly claim to have not been aware that strikes on civilian residential areas using notoriously inaccurate or/and inherently indiscriminate weapons endangered civilians.