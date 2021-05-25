he European Union helps WFP provide humanitarian assistance for conflict-affected people in Armenia

Yerevan, ARMENIA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a EUR 1.3 million contribution from the European Union (EU) to provide cash assistance across Armenia for people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This assistance will complement existing national efforts undertaken by the Government of Armenia and its partners to support people affected by the conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The EU’s emergency aid is delivered in line with the humanitarian principles and helps civilians affected by the hostilities and their host population. Many displaced people find themselves in a difficult situation, which is further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Through cash assistance, our partner WFP helps the most vulnerable pay for the things they need most urgently, including food.”

WFP’s recent Food Security Assessment concluded that many people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

“We highly appreciate this generous and timely contribution that will help us alleviate the suffering of conflict-affected people and help them put food on the table and secure other basic needs,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia Jelena Milesovic. “The European Union is a key partner to WFP in Armenia and across the world.”

WFP has developed a designated feedback mechanism for people benefiting from its assistance in Armenia, allowing them to communicate directly, effectively and safely with WFP. By calling the helpline at 096 120 400, or emailing armenia.BFM@wfp.org, people can send feedback, requests or complaints related to the cash assistance. This allows WFP to adapt and adjust its response as necessary, determine increased needs & gaps, and resolve concerns.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest development and humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

The European Union and its Member States are the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by disasters and man-made crises. Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian aid Operations department (ECHO), the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

