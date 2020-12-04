Grief and Courage in Nagorno Karabakh - Special Visit Report, November 2020

Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) release the findings from their November 2020 visit to Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. You can download the full report below.

On 27 September 2020, Azerbaijan and Turkey launched a joint-military offensive against the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh. A ceasefire was agreed after 45 days of fighting, but serious humanitarian and security concerns remain, especially in the context of COVID-19.

We visited Nagorno Karabakh to deliver aid to our partners at The Lady Cox Rehabilitation Centre. We also held meetings with refugees, human rights experts and the Presidents of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. While it was only possible to meet a limited number of people and therefore obtain limited evidence, the consistency of the information and the experiences of those whom we met is inherently disturbing.