20 Jan 2018

GIEWS Country Brief : Armenia 18-January-2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 18 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (371.64 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production in 2017 estimated close to average level

  • Cereal imports in 2017/18 marketing year (July/June) expected close to previous year’s level

  • Prices of wheat flour were stable in last months

Cereal production in 2017 estimated close to five-year average

Cereal production in 2017 is estimated at 567 000 tonnes, just 3 percent below the high level in 2016, but still close to average. Wheat production is set at 340 000 tonnes, just 10 000 tonnes below 2016’s level.

Planting of winter cereals (wheat and minor barley crops), for harvest in 2018, is complete. The total area planted is forecast to be close to the previous year. Although rainfall amounts have been below average at planting time, precipitations during the October-November 2017 period have been sufficient to provide adequate soil moisture in most areas.

Cereal imports in 2017/18 expected close to previous year’s level

Cereal imports in the 2017/18 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 290 000 tonnes, close to the previous year’s level. Wheat imports, which account for the majority of total cereal purchases, are forecast at 260 000 tonnes. The Russian Federation continues to be the main wheat and flour supplier.

Prices of wheat flour stable over last three months

Prices of wheat flour were stable in the October-December 2017 period and were close to their values of a year ago, mainly reflecting relatively low export prices and a stable national currency.

By contrast, prices of potatoes, another key staple, surged in November 2017 and were around 50 percent above their values of a year ago, reflecting a decline in domestic production and high export prices in the subregion.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.