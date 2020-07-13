GIEWS Country Brief : Armenia 13-July-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Below-average wheat production expected in 2020

Harvesting of the 2020 wheat crop is underway and is expected to finalize by late September. Scarce precipitation during the season resulted in below-average vegetation conditions in parts of the main wheat producing northwestern Shirak Province, negatively affecting yields. The 2020 production of wheat is forecast at 140 000 tonnes, about 60 percent below the average level, mainly due to a gradual reduction in planted area, that halved since 2015, as farmers switched to more profitable crops. Planting of the 2020 coarse grains was completed in June under favourable weather conditions and crops are expected to be harvested from August. In order to increase domestic production of wheat and reduce the country’s import dependency, on 2 July 2020, the Government approved a State support programme to bolster wheat yields by easing farmers’ access to high-quality seeds.

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast at above-average level

Cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 346 000 tonnes, 10 percent above the five-year average volume. Wheat imports, which account for most of the total cereal purchases, are forecast at an above-average level of 300 000 tonnes, on account of the low output expected in 2020.

Prices of wheat flour increased slightly in recent months

Domestic prices of first grade wheat flour and bread increased slightly between April and June 2020, reaching levels about 5 percent above those a year before.

Prices of potatoes, another staple food, seasonally increased in May and decreased in June 2020, with the beginning of the new harvest, to levels below those in the corresponding month in 2019.

COVID-19 and measures adopted by the Government

On 26 March 2020, the Government announced a number of measures aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the economy of the country and supporting the vulnerable households. The measures include assistance to vulnerable families through the delivery of essential products, including food and individual protection kits as well as policies for the mitigation of the risks associated with the pandemic over agricultural businesses.