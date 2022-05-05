GIEWS Country Brief: Armenia 05-May-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions for 2022 winter crops

Below-average cereal output obtained in 2021

Cereal imports in 2021/22 forecast at near-average level

Prices of wheat flour increased since October 2021 and in March, were higher than a year before

Overall favourable weather conditions for 2022 winter crops

Planting of the 2022 winter crops, mainly wheat, to be harvested from July, took place between September and November 2021.

Although soil moisture levels were below average at sowing time, weather conditions improved from December 2021 onwards and, according to satellite-based imagery, vegetation conditions were near-average in most crop lands as at the first dekad of April 2022. However, crop production will depend on precipitation amounts during the remainder of the season until harvesting.

Planting of 2022 spring cereals, mainly barley, to be harvested in August and September, is ongoing under overall favourable weather conditions.

Below-average cereal output obtained in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 cereal crops, mainly wheat, finalized last September and the output is estimated at 154 000 tonnes, well below the five-year average level. Below-average precipitation amounts and warmer-than-average temperatures since May 2021, negatively affected vegetation conditions across the country, particularly in parts of the western provinces of Armavir and Aragatsotn, where on average about 20 percent of the annual wheat output is produced. The unfavourable weather conditions, coupled with reduced availability of irrigation water, had a negative impact on yields of cereals.

Production of wheat in 2021 is officially set at 97 000 tonnes, about 50 percent below the average level due to a gradual reduction in planted area, that almost halved since 2015 as farmers switched to more profitable crops, coupled with adverse weather conditions. Similarly, the output of barley is officially estimated at a well below-average level of 38 000 tonnes.