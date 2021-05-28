France and WFP partner to support displaced people in Armenia

Yerevan, ARMENIA – The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a EUR 300,000 contribution from the Government of France, which will help WFP to support food insecure and displaced people in Armenia through cash transfers to meet their immediate food needs till the end of June.

The cash transfers not only support the most vulnerable people but have multiplier effects on the local economy. By enabling people to purchase food from local markets, cash will help to strengthen and promote the local markets, also making direct positive impacts on the local economy.

The donation will complement the national efforts undertaken by the Government of Armenia through its national social programme to support food insecure people who have been affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This contribution from France will enable displaced populations to buy food from local markets and diversify their diets to stay healthy. The assistance will support those people whose food security has been negatively affected by the conflict and help them cope with the current socio-economic challenges.

“We are excited to establish a new partnership with the Government of France in Armenia and are grateful for this invaluable contribution which will help us support the vulnerable populations. This can only be done through joint efforts,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia Jelena Milesovic. “We are looking forward to expanding this partnership with France and together find solutions to solve people’s food security issues ensuring no one is left behind.”

“The Government of France is proud to contribute to WFP’s efforts in bringing assistance to the most vulnerable people in Armenia. Cooperation with WFP will ensure our assistance reaches those most in need across the country,” said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary H.E. Mr. Jonathan Lacote.

A feedback mechanism for the people and communities benefiting from WFP assistance in Armenia has been set up to support direct communication with WFP. Beneficiaries can call the phone number: 096 120 400, and write to the e-mail address: armenia.BFM@wfp.org to provide feedback, make requests, or complaints related to the cash assistance. This will allow WFP to address and resolve concerns and queries.

