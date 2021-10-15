Food Security & Nutrition Working Group Response: Covered period: 01/09/2021 – 30/09/2021

WORKING GROUP RESPONSE UPDATE

The Food Security and Nutrition Working Group has three priority areas; food assistance, nutrition support, and livelihood enhancement.

In September 2021 only one member was providing active support to those in need.

UNICEF reached 2,650 individuals with nutrition support in the marzes of Armavir, Ararat, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik.

Services provide included child screening by mobile pediatric teams, and counseling/education sessions for parents/caregivers of young children and for pregnant women.