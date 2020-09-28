‘Extremely concerned’ over fresh Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities, Secretary-General condemns use of force, calling for return to meaningful talks

SG/SM/20284

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is extremely concerned over the fresh resumption of hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. He condemns the use of force and regrets the loss of life and the toll on the civilian population.

The Secretary-General strongly calls on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay. He will be speaking to both the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Secretary-General reiterates his full support for the important role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co‑Chairs and urges the sides to work closely with them for an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions.

