Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Armenia and Azerbaijan due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On February 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 4.8 million US dollars in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This will provide assistance for improving living environment such as repairs of shelters and medical support, as well as provision of relief supplies through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization of Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The expected assistance in each country is as follows:

(Armenia)

Provision of medical technical training to 6 hospitals and medical equipment to health facilities.

Installation of hand-washing areas at 3 elementary schools to ensure access to safe water.

Provision of hygiene kits and other relief supplies to approximately 2,300 people.

Repair and renovation of 3 evacuation centers.

Provision of relief supplies for wintering to approximately 4,000 people.

Provision of medical equipment to 17 health facilities.

Rehabilitation of 15 school facilities and provision of educational supplies.

(Azerbaijan)

Provision of medical equipment to 1 core hospital.

Provision of access to safe water to approximately 500 people.

Provision of relief items for shelter restoration and wintering to approximately 6,400 people.

Provision of food assistance for approximately 8,000 people.

[Reference 1]

Amount of assistance by countries through this Emergency Grant Aid

Armenia: 3.6 million US dollars

Azerbaijan: 1.2 million US dollars

[Reference 2]

Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through UNHCR :2.35 million US dollars

Assistance through UNICEF:1 million US dollars

Assistance through IOM :0.2 million US dollars

Assistance through WFP :0.25 million US dollars

Assistance through ICRC :1 million US dollars