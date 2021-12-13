Launched in 2009, the Eastern Partnership (EaP) aims to deepen and strengthen relations between the European Union (EU), its Member States and its six Eastern neighbours: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine (‘the partner countries’). The Eastern Partnership and its members are targets of disinformation campaigns, which deprive citizens of clear and verifiable information about the initiative and its benefits. The most common disinformation narratives spread fear and seek to convince that citizens of Eastern Partnership countries do not have a choice over their decisions. In the factsheet you will find the most common disinformation narratives about the Eastern Partnership.