Departure monitoring from Yerevan to Return Areas, 31 May 2022

26,725 persons remaining in a refugee-like situation in Armenia as of 31 December 2021, after 90,000 were displaced during the 2020 conflict.

UNHCR Armenia together with its partners continues monitoring departures of buses from Yerevan "Kilikia" bus station to Stepanakert/Khankendi. The departure of buses was launched by Yerevan Municipality on 14 November 2020. The monitoring activities encompass the observations of the profile of returnees, including their possible specific needs, also respect for COVID-19 preventive measures and random interviews, to better understand the reasons for travel. Since 1 March 2022, the buses operate only three times per week.