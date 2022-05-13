Departure monitoring from Yerevan to Return Areas, 30 April 2021

UNHCR Armenia together with its partners continues monitoring departures of buses from Yerevan "Kilikia" bus station to Stepanakert/Khankendi. The departure of buses was launched by Yerevan Municipality on 14 November 2020. The monitoring activities encompass the observations of the profile of returnees, including their possible specific needs, also respect for COVID-19 preventive measures and random interviews, to better understand the reasons for travel. Since 1 March 2022, the buses operate only three times per week.

As a reason for travelling, the interviewed individuals referred to the following needs:

• To obtain/re-register property documents.

• To process pension and/or benefit payments;

• To find work and housing;

• To visit relatives;

• To visit graves of relatives or friends;

• To trade in goods;

• Among young people, the main reason for traveling was to continue their education in the educational facilities where they had studied prior to their displacement.