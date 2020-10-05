Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 October 2020 - Nagorno-Karabakh

(excerpt)

Nagorno-Karabakh

I have a humanitarian update on Nagorno-Karabakh: the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs today said that they remain deeply concerned about the ongoing hostilities along the line of contact in the Nagorno‑Karabakh conflict zone. They urge an immediate end to the fighting.

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the hostilities reportedly continue to cause the loss of civilian lives and injuries, as well as damage to civilian properties and infrastructure. From the beginning of the latest round of hostilities to today, more than 40 civilians have reportedly been killed and more than 200 others have been wounded on both sides. Hundreds of houses have been seriously damaged.

We call on all sides to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, in particular by ensuring the protection of the civilian population and by preventing damage to essential [civilian infrastructure]. The UN country teams in both Yerevan and Baku stand ready to respond to humanitarian needs as they emerge. Neither government has requested international assistance from us.