Country Brief: World Vision - Armenia

World Vision is a humanitarian and development nongovernmental organisation that serves in more than 100 countries around the world to support the wellbeing of millions of children and their families.

World Vision started its operations in Armenia right after the devastating earthquake in 1988 by delivering humanitarian aid. Later, along with the humanitarian support, World Vision started implementing development projects.

In 2000, World Vision launched its first ‘Child Sponsorship’ programme in Gyumri marking the start of long-term community development interventions.

Today, World Vision operates through 12 ‘Navak’ Child and Family Development Community Centres and Area Development Programme offices in Armenia, and more than 110,000 children throughout the country directly benefit from the organisation’s development projects. World Vision successfully cooperates with major donors and international organisations in Armenia, including USAID, US Department of State and the European Union, and implements large-scale projects that build the capacity of local institutions and systems and result in policy changes.

As a Christian faith-based organisation, World Vision is positioned to engage and establish trusted relationships with Armenia’s faith leaders to exercise their unique role and influence and achieve lasting change while working with impoverished communities and families.

For years World Vision’s ministry priorities in Armenia have been: