Coordination Steering Group Armenia: Employment and livelihood stock-taking of available data

As the humanitarian coordination structure (established in Armenia after the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict in September 2020) prepares to disengage at the end of 2021, in the frames of the “REACH: Support to the Coordination Steering Group” project funded by UNHCR, REACH Initiative (IMPACT Initiatives) conducted a secondary data review aiming to identify existing data sources and the remaining gaps important to consider to address immediate and longer-term needs of the refugee-like population within the context of a transitioning humanitarian response.

This factsheet is to complement the SDR matrix and to highlight the available early recovery and livelihood information, with a major focus on employment and income-generation related findings for the humanitarian and development actors in Armenia. The factsheets includes data from a number of assessments conducted among the refugee-like population residing in Armenia within the year of 2021. These assessments follow different methodologies, sampling and geographical coverage, the overview of which is presented below. Because of these variations, the comparison between the findings should be perceived as indicative only