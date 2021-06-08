Climate Risk Country Profile - Armenia

This profile is intended to serve as public goods to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. Armenia is a land-locked country within the Caucasus region between Europe and Asia. Over the past decade, Armenia has transitioned from an industry-dominated to a service-dominated economy. In 2020 The Ministry of Environment delivered its Fourth National Communication on Climate Change (NC4) and its Second Biennial Report in 2018 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This profile features key messages, including: