Armenia/Azerbaijan: Statement by the Spokesperson on recent developments on the border

Statements by the Spokesperson

Recent developments on the Armenia/Azerbaijan border are both dangerous and worrying. Immediate de-escalation is needed. The European Union urges both sides to refrain from any further military deployment and actions. All forces should pull back to positions held before 12 May and both sides should engage in negotiations on border delimitation and demarcation. We continue to call on Azerbaijan to release all prisoners of war and detainees without delay. We welcome all efforts aimed at decreasing tensions, including proposals for a possible international observation mission.

The EU is ready to provide expertise and help on border delimitation and demarcation, as well as to support much needed confidence building measures, in order to move towards sustainable peace and prosperity for the South Caucasus.

Peter STANO(link sends e-mail)

Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0)460 75 45 53

Adam KAZNOWSKI(link sends e-mail)

Press Officer for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0) 2 29 89359

+32 (0)460 768 088