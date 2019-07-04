04 Jul 2019

Armenia/Azerbaijan: ICRC facilitates handover of Azerbaijani and Armenian nationals

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

An Azerbaijani and an Armenian citizen were repatriated today in an operation carried out with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The handover took place on the road between the Armenian town of Ijevan and the Azerbaijani town of Gazakh at the international border. The Azerbaijani citizen crossed the international border into Armenia on 16 March 2019, and the Armenian crossed the international border into Azerbaijan on 20 June 2017.

Acting as a neutral intermediary, the ICRC facilitated this repatriation in conjunction with the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities. ICRC representatives were also in contact with his family prior to the operation. The ICRC visited the persons throughout the detention in Armenia and Azerbaijan respectively as well as before they were sent back to their countries to assess their treatment and the conditions in which they were being held.

Based on its mandate under the Geneva Conventions, the ICRC has been carrying out humanitarian work in the region related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since 1992.

For further information, please contact:
Zara Amatuni, ICRC Yerevan, tel: +374 99 011 360
Ilaha Huseynova, ICRC Baku, tel: +994 50 316 00 24

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.