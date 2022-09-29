Armenia: Winterization Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRAM008

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) conflict in 2020 resulted in the influx of up to 90,000 people from the NK to Armenia, the vast majority of whom are older people, women and children. By the time the operation was initiated, more than 20,000 displaced people were still living in the displaced situation in Armenia, sheltering with host families, collective shelters, and rented accommodation across 11 regions. While the absolute majority of the displaced population were already facing needs in the areas of shelter, livelihoods, household items, employment, and food, the winter season further exacerbated their living conditions due to the increased expenses associated with heating and purchase of winter apparel, inflation on the housing market in Armenia, decreasing support from the host communities and the changes of the Government cash assistance programs. Data1 shows vulnerabilities among the displaced population, including approximately 14% having disabilities/special needs, 11.5% infants (0-59 months), 24% children aged 5-17 years and 12% older people (50+). To prevent the humanitarian crisis and to ensure the gradual transition from humanitarian-aid to longer-term recovery interventions, the DREF Operation was launched by the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS), with the support from the IFRC, envisioning the provision of unconditional cash assistance to 6,120 individuals, including the people with disabilities and children under 18, to help them meet the basic winterization needs of their households, according to their priorities. .

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

As an auxiliary organization to the public authorities in the humanitarian field and the largest voluntary organization in the country, Armenian Red Cross Society has a network of 11 regional, one territorial, and 52 community branches, over 60 experienced and committed staff, and over 3,000 volunteers.

From the onset of the crisis, the Armenian RC has been responding to the humanitarian consequences of the conflict escalation with the support from the Movement partners, including the IFRC and its member NSs and ICRC. Coordination and information exchange between ARCS and the Government, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, regional and local authorities, and the Ministry of Emergency Situation, occurs regularly.

ARCS is a part of the national response mechanism, which was set up under the management of the Deputy Prime Minister. ARCS has safe access to all areas where people who arrived from areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict reside. ARCS has a proven track record of cooperation and partnership with the public authorities, state and non-state relief organizations, and the local communities. Based on that, the NS has successfully cultivated a positive reputation, and enjoys a high level of trust from both authorities and communities.