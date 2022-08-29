Armenia: WFP VAM | Market Price and Climate Monitoring Market Price Bulletin Issue No. 6: August 2022

The World Food Programme carries out market analysis on monthly basis to monitor the market situation in Armenia.

Observing foreign currency exchange rates (namely USD and Russian Rouble) and retail market price fluctuations WFP tries to draw possible implications on the overall socio-economic situation and purchasing power of the society. Based on the interest, the bulletin contains descriptive information about the market prices of selected food and non-food items. The bulletin also includes a snapshot of the rainfall and vegetation levels per region.

This bulletin focuses on market prices of the period of July 2021 – July 2022. Main sources used for the bulletin are the Statistical Committee of RA, Central bank of Armenia and WFP VAM Dataviz.

HIGHLIGHTS