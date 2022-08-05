Armenia: WFP VAM | Market Price and Climate Monitoring Market Price Bulletin Issue No. 5: July 2022

World Food Programme conducts routine market analysis to understand the market situation through observing trends of retail market prices and exchange rate fluctuations. Based on the interest, the bulletin contains descriptive information about the market prices of selected food and non-food items. Bulletin includes a snapshot of the levels of rainfall and vegetation per regions.
Market prices presented in this bulletin cover the period of June 2021 – June 2022. Main sources used for the bulletin are the Statistical Committee of RA, Central bank of Armenia and WFP VAM Dataviz.
HIGHLIGHTS
-
The exchange rate of USD/AMD keeps decreasing since the end of March 2022, in June 2022 it decreased by 34.8 percent. The exchange rate of RUB/AMD has greatly increased since March 2022 and as of June it is 7.5 AMD.
-
Armenia faces price increase of both food and non-food items. Consumer Price Index increased by 10.3 percent compared to June 2021. Food inflation was 17.4 percent in Armenia in June 2022 vs June 2021, hence negatively influencing access to food in particularly for vulnerable households. The highest price increase among food items was for vegetables: 46% in June 2022.
-
In June 2022, price hikes of selected commodities most frequently consumed by Armenians were observed compared to June 2021. The increase of food and nonfood prices in combination with other factors, such us the price increase of agricultural goods, services, etc, will affect the population in Armenia in particular the most vulnerable households decreasing their purchasing power.
-
The highest rates of food price inflation were seen in Gegharkunik (18.2%), Lori (17.9%), Yerevan (17.5%) and Tavush (17.1%) regions in June 2022 vs June 2021. The lowest rate of food price inflation was observed in Vayots Dzor (14.2%) for the same period.
-
Price increase of fuel (diesel by 46 percent and petrol by 10 percent) was observed in June 2022 vs June 2021.
-
Factors influencing price hikes remain volatile political landscape in the world resulting in dramatic changes in cargo and passenger logistics, transportation costs, price increase in countries of import tailored with domestic shocks such as inflation, unavailability of effective irrigation systems, increasing fuel prices globally, limited state regulation mechanisms to curb inflation and respond to shocks, etc.
-
Climate changes, in particular the volatility of rainfall, affect agricultural production in Armenia. In June 2022, in several regions heavy rainfall and hail damaged the harvest.