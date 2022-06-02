Armenia: WFP VAM | Market Price and Climate Monitoring Market Price Bulletin Issue No. 3: May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The exchange rate of USD/AMD has increased in March 2022, in April 2022 it stabilized at a lower rate. The exchange rate of RUB/AMD has greatly decreased in March 2022, however it stabilized in April 2022 at a higher rate.

Armenia faces price increase of both food and non-food items. Food inflation was 14.5 percent in Armenia in April 2022 vs April 2021, hence negatively influencing access to food in particularly for vulnerable households. The change from March 2022 to April 2022 is 4.1 percent.

In April 2022, price hikes of selected commodities most frequently consumed by Armenians were observed compared to April 2021. The increase of food and non-food prices in combination with other factors, such as the price increase of agricultural goods, services, etc, will affect the population in Armenia in particular the most vulnerable households decreasing their purchasing power.

The highest rates of food price inflation were seen in Gegharkunik (16%), Kotayk (15%), Ararat (15%) and Tavush (15%) regions in April 2022 vs April 2021. Comparatively lower rate of food price inflation was observed in Vayots Dzor (12%) for the same period.

Price increase of fuel (diesel by 32 percent and petrol by 17 percent) was observed in April 2022 vs April 2021.

Factors influencing price hikes in Armenia remain the price increase of goods from countries of import, transportation costs including global fuel prices, as well as domestic inflation, availability of irrigation water, depreciation of Armenian dram.

Climate changes, in particular the volatility of rainfall, affect agricultural production in Armenia. The highest rainfall levels are observed in Syunik and Vayots Dzor.