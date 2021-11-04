Armenia: WFP VAM | Food Security Analysis Market Price Bulletin Issue No. 1: October 2021 (Data covering August 2020 and August 2021)

Highlights The fluctuation of exchange rate between August 2020 and August 2021 was 1.3 percent. The exchange rate started to increase after the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in late September 2020 hence displaying a severe depreciation of the AMD. However, it started to decrease again from March 2021 and in August 2021, the exchange rate level was approximately the same as one year ago prior to conflict. Over the past one month (from July 2021 to August 2021) a very slight increase in the USD exchange rate was observed. The trend will be followed in the coming months.

The World Food Programme conducts routine market analyses to understand the market situation through observing trends of retail market prices, food basket commodities prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

The price of commodities, included in the WFP in-kind and WFP school feeding food basket, increased over the past one year in Armenia. The objective of monitoring price changes of food baskets is to understand the cost and affordability of healthy diet.

WFP’s contribution to the school feeding food basket in Armenia contains pasta, buckwheat, lentils, vegetable oil, rice and wheat flour. An increase (4 percent) in the cost of WFP’s contribution of the school feeding food basket has been observed since January 2021. In August 2021, the monthly cost of WFP’s contribution to the school feeding basket was AMD 3,419 (USD 6.95) while the two-month moving average (July 2021 and August 2021) constituted AMD 3,427 (USD 6.97).

The WFP in-kind food basket for emergency support contains pasta, buckwheat, lentils, vegetable oil, rice, dry beans, dried fruits and wheat grain, and is established based on the minimum dietary intake 2,100 kcal per day. From January 2021 to August 2021, a 7 percent increase of the monthly cost of the WFP in-kind food basket was observed. In August 2021, the monthly cost was AMD 16.522 (USD 33.6) while the two-month moving average (July 2021 and August 2021) constituted AMD 16,545 (USD 33.7).