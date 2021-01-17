Armenia: UNHCR Operational Update Dec - Jan 2021

The Armenian Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, has initiated a one- off cash assistance to vulnerable families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to mitigate the economic challenges. UNHCR may further contribute to this program.

UN agencies continue coordination of activities in response to the situation relating to Nagorno- Karabakh, in close cooperation with state agencies. Coordination Steering Group is chaired by UN RC Office and UNHCR.

UNHCR, in cooperation with other UN agencies and stakeholders, has developed an Inter-agency response plan to comprehensively address challenges related to displacement in the context of Nagorno-Karabakh situation in Armenia.