ARMENIA – Syunik, Armavir, Kotayk, Shirak Marzes: Rapid Needs Assessment of Displaced Population from Nagorno-Karabakh

Context

On 27 September 2020 clashes broke out in the Nagorno-Karabakh region with a population of 150,932 people. The intensification of conflict has led to large displacement to Armenia.

The displacement situation is further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and approaching winter. Thousands of displaced people are likely in need of immediate assistance but information gaps hamper the humanitarian response. To help fill those information gaps, People in Need (PIN) and REACH conducted a rapid needs assessment aiming to provide key information on the demographics, intentions, and priority needs of displaced populations. A zoom-in assessment in Goris, located close to the border, was also conducted to provide insight into the situation of displaced populations accommodated in collective centres.